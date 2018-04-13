Yodeling Walmart Boy To Perform at Coachella

Talk about capitalizing on your fifteen minutes of fame. The kid who went viral after a video was posted of him yodeling in a Walmart has had multiple offers to perform at one of the biggest music events of the year.



Yes, 11-year-old Mason Ramsey will be performing at the Coachella Music Festival. In fact, it’s likely that he’ll take to the stage BOTH weekends.

Since the original video of Mason in a Walmart was shared on March 27, it has been retweeted more than 50,000 times. Plus, Mason has already appeared on the Ellen Show:



Me: which aisle can i find light bulbs?



Walmart employee: pic.twitter.com/bwiWQAsz6O — David (@dumbassvegan) March 27, 2018