'Iron Man' Suit Disappears From LA Movie Prop Facility

May 9, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating the disappearance of an expensive "Iron Man" suit from a Los Angeles movie prop storage facility.

Los Angeles police Officer Christopher No said Wednesday a police report was filed Tuesday and that the suit's estimated value is $325,000.

The suit apparently went missing from the facility in the Pacoima neighborhood between February and April 25.

KCBS-TV first reported the investigation and says the crimson-and-gold costume was used in the 2008 "Iron Man" film, which starred Robert Downey Jr.

