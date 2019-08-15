(Photo credit: Chad Daniels)

(Photo credit: Chad Daniels)

Interview: Chad Daniels With DK on The Talk More Podcast

August 15, 2019
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News
Podcast

Chad Daniels stops by the studio and almost pulls a muscle walking 3 blocks to get here. Life after 40 sounds a bit exhausting and a little clumsy. Thank you Chad for hanging out this Morning.

A great episode a fun conversation about getting through life without falling down... like an adult. 

Make sure you catch Chad this weekend at the PUNCH LINE SF.

Thursday  8/15  -- 8pm 
Friday 8/16   -- 7pm and 9:30pm
Saturday 8/17  -- 7pm and 9:30pm

Tags: 
Chad Daniels
Comedian
Punch Line
comedy
Stand-up
interview
Talk More Podcast
DK