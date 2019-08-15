Interview: Chad Daniels With DK on The Talk More Podcast

Chad Daniels stops by the studio and almost pulls a muscle walking 3 blocks to get here. Life after 40 sounds a bit exhausting and a little clumsy. Thank you Chad for hanging out this Morning.

A great episode a fun conversation about getting through life without falling down... like an adult.

Make sure you catch Chad this weekend at the PUNCH LINE SF.

Thursday 8/15 -- 8pm

Friday 8/16 -- 7pm and 9:30pm

Saturday 8/17 -- 7pm and 9:30pm