Hugh Jackman

(Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

Hugh Jackman Poses With "Wolverine" At Giants Game

July 6, 2018
Categories: 
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Sports

Hugh Jackman took in the Cardinals-Giants game last night (7/5) and was seated near the Cardinals dugout.

In the fifth inning, Jackman posted a photo with Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez who had made himself a makeshift Wolverine costume.

Sadly, Jackman is still a Yankee's fan.

Tags: 
Hugh Jackman
Wolverine
San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals