Huge Crowd Expected at Warriors Victory Parade

Up to a million people will likely flood into downtown Oakland for the Golden State Warriors victory parade Tuesday, and celebrants should expect traffic and delays all day, city officials said.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. It starts on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, turning right on Harrison to 19th Street and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and 13th Street.

Street closures and no-parking zones are expected to make driving in downtown Oakland difficult starting early Tuesday. Fans are urged to take public transportation, because parking will be limited and will fill up very early, according to city officials.

To get to the celebration, those riding BART should get off at the 12th or 19th Street stations, transit officials said. Those who don't own a Clipper card are encouraged to buy one a day or two early to avoid lines at ticket machines.

BART parking lots will be packed, according to transit officials, so fans should either take the bus, walk or get dropped off at the station when beginning their trip to downtown Oakland.