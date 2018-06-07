HBO Reveals New Robin Williams Documentary

A new documentary on the life of comedian Robin Williams is set to debut on HBO.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind will give viewers an intimate and tragic look into the whimsical world of the Oscar-winning actor, mostly told through his perspective.

The film also features never before seen photos, videos and interviews with close friends, collegues and family including Billy Crystal, David Letterman, Eric Idle, Pam Dawber, Steve Martin, Whoopi Goldberg and his son Zak Williams.

The documentary is executive produced by Sheila Nevins, David Steinberg, Kristen Vaurio and Marina Zenovich who also serves as the film's director.

Watch the preview, here...

Video of Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (2018) Official Trailer | HBO

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind premieres on HBO on July 16.