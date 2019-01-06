HBO Reveals First Look at Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'

HBO shared their first footage from the upcoming eighth season of Game of Thrones. First during the Golden Globes broadcast and then releasing the video via Twitter.

The footage features Jon Snow (Kit Harington) escorting Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clake as she meets Jon’s sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) for the first time. "Winterfell is yours, your grace," Sansa says.

The video also gave us teases for other upcoming HBO shows like True Detective with recent Golden Globe winner Mahershala Ali, Watchmen, Euphoria, Big Little Lies, Veep and Barry.

Game of Thrones returns for their final season in April.

