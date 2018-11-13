Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri Is Feeding First Responders In Northern California Again

November 13, 2018
Celebrity chef and noted spikey haired TV host has returned to Northern California to help feed first responders.

Last year, Guy Fieri help cook for and feed victims and first responders during the devastating Carr Fire in Redding. 

Fieri, a longtime resident of Santa Rosa, has once again teamed up with the Salvation Army to make pull pork for people in Butte County.

Well done Guy.

