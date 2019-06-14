Guide To The Bay Area's County Fairs
A family adventure to the County Fair is one of our favorite summer pastimes. Corn dogs and carnival rides, fireworks and farm animals; there is something fun for every ranch-hand on your farm at any one of these Bay Area’s County Fairs.
Contra Costa County Fair
1201 W. 10th St.
Antioch, CA 94509
contracostafair.com
Dates: Thursday, May 16th – Sunday, May 19th 2019
The Contra Costa County Fair offers something for every member of the family. A junior livestock auction, a cookout contest, entertainment, carnival games, roller derby (yep, roller derby!) and more.
You won’t want to miss Saturday night’s performance from Jett Benatar, a salute to Joan Jett and Pat Benatar and Sunday’s Fiesta de la Familia Day with Live Hispanic Musical Entertainment.
San Mateo County Fair
San Mateo County Fairgrounds
1346 Saratoga Ave
San Mateo, CA 94403
sanmateocountyfair.com
Dates: Saturday, June 8th – Sunday, June 16th, 2019
Come out for great entertainment, live music, livestock education, famous fair food & drink and all the Fair flair you’ve come to expect from the San Mateo County Fair! See the pig races, a variety of entertainment, a horse show, a kids train, and all of your county fair favorites. Performing at the 2019 San Mateo County Fair Concert Series, Morris Day & The Time, Air Supply, Sir-Mix-A-Lot, Better Than Ezra, The Commodores and 98°! Also hitting the stage Queen Nation, Petty & The Heartshakers, Rocio y Su Sonora and Alacranes Musical! All concerts are FREE with Fair admission
Sonoma-Marin Fair
4th District Agricultural Association
175 Fairgrounds Drive
Petaluma, CA. 94952
www.sonoma-marinfair.org
Dates: Wednesday, June 19th – Sunday, June 23rd, 2019
One of the North Bay’s favorite summer events, featuring the hugely popular “World's Ugliest Dog® Contest”, Pig Races, a Safari Adventure, a Culinary Pavilion and Wine Tasting. And rockin’ artists like Loverboy, Lifehouse, David Lee Murphy and Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye performing on the main stage. Plus, catch Hypnotist & Comedian Chris Mabrey, Michelle Lambert, McKenna Faith, Me & You, Ballet Folklorico, Dancers of the Desert and Journey Revisited! Sonoma-Marin Fair concerts are FREE with paid Fair admission!
Marin County Fair
410 Avenue of the Flags
San Rafael, CA 94903
marinfair.org
Dates: Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July, 7th, 2019
“Over the Moon!” at the Marin County Fair as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing! Along with traditional Fair favorites (thrilling carnival rides, delicious food, loveable farm animals and spectacular fireworks), the Marin County Fair is known as “The Greenest Fair on Earth.”
The environmentally conscious Marin County combines the red, white and blue of America’s history with the green of American’s future in sustainability by integrating environmental stewardship at the Fair. One price includes all concerts (featuring Cheap Trick, Steel Pulse, Dwight Yoakam, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts and more), fireworks nightly, and attractions and rides. Great family price, great family fun!
Napa County Fair
1435 North Oak Street
Calistoga, CA 94515
napacountyfair.org
Date: Thursday, July 4th, 2019
Fireworks, karaoke, pony rides, a a classic 4th of July parade through downtown Calistoga, nostalgic games, picnicking, wine tasting (this IS Napa after all) are all part of this wine country favorite fair.
You won’t want to miss the live music, strolling entertainment, blue ribbon-winning exhibits and displays, barbecue, and not to mention the main event…an awesome fireworks display to celebrate a classic Fourth of July Celebration.
Alameda County Fair
Alameda County Fairgrounds
Pleasanton, CA 94566
annual.alamedacountyfair.com
Dates: Friday, June 14th – Sunday, July 7th, 2019
Enjoy a special day filled with LIVE Music, Fireworks, Extreme Action Sports, LIVE Horseracing and Great Food. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular promises to live up to its name with non-stop, razzle-dazzle fireworks set to music performed by the Oakland Symphony and we will have a Salute to Hometown Heroes Video before fireworks!
Show starts at approximately 9:30pm, with best viewing at the Budweiser Grandstand (at the Horse Racing Track). This year, see premium live concert entertainment featuring Ashanti, Loverboy, Aly & AJ, Lifehouse, Gin Blossoms, Trace Adkins, Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe and Sheila E.! All attractions are FREE with admission.
Solano County Fair
900 Fairgrounds Dr.
Vallejo, CA 94589
www.scfair.com
Dates: Thursday, June 27th – Sunday, June 30th, 2019
Get ready for nightly fireworks and free concerts. The Solano County Fair is a show-stopper! With livestock auctions, the Solano Community Showcase Talent Show, Blue Ribbon Competitions and a family-friendly, traditional county fair-vibe, Solano County Fair is an easy choice for a summer adventure. Papa Joe & The New Deal, Alvon Johnson and CRSB headline the Cultural Stage.
Santa Clara County Fair
Santa Clara County Fairgounds
344 Tully Rd.
San Jose, CA 95111
thefair.org
Dates: Thursday, August 1st – Sunday, August 4th, 2019
The annual Santa Clara County Fair is coming. Head to the Fairgrounds to check out livestock, a carnival, shopping, entertainment + much more! Don’t forget our favorite reason to head to the fair: the fair food!
Sonoma County Fair
1350 Bennet Valley Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
sonomacountyfair.com
Dates: Thursday, August 1st – Sunday, August 11, 2019
The Sonoma County Fair is a potpourri of events with something for everyone. Featured events at the Sonoma County Fair range from live music on several stages to horse racing to a full carnival with rides, games and prizes. There’s a rodeo, livestock contest, a special kids area and of course the huge Hall of Flowers (the largest in the United States), which has a different theme every year. The Sonoma County Fair is also a showcase of local arts and crafts. In a nutshell, the Sonoma County Fair is good clean fun on a grand scale.
Napa Town & Country Fair
Napa Valley Expo
575 3rd Street
Napa, CA 94559
napavalleyexpo.com
Dates: Wednesday, August 7th – Sunday, August 11th, 2019
Celebrate the Napa Town & Country Fair located inside the Napa Valley Expo! Come for the delicious food, check out the many competitive exhibits and dance & party all summer night to the amazing entertainment scheduled to perform on the Plaza Stage. Concerts at the Plaza Stage are free with fair admission.