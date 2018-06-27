Nerd Talk: Guy Makes Dave Grohl Out of Rubik's Cubes!

It's like my best worlds have collided -- cubing and rock music with this sweet portrait of Dave Grohl!

The road to competitive Rubik's Cube (a real thing) involves collecting tons of different cubes, solving them for hours a day, and lots of memorizing. When you're around cubes that long, it's going to branch out into other cube-related boredom killing.

I've been to the Rubik's Cube World Championships -- yup, that's also a real thing. Amongst the 17 official competitions held that weekend (including solving with your feet), there was a Rubik's sponsored competition to create some pixelated cube art:

Triforce. A post shared by GREGR (@heygregr) on Jul 26, 2013 at 10:43pm PDT

For anyone that solves cubes, it's not the prospect of solving them all, it's figuring out how to lay all of those cubes out correctly. But, because cubers are typically huge nerds, we've come up with a way to simplify that process. Choose your photo (harder than it seems), enter the colors of your stickers on your cubes (hopefully all 725 are the same), and adjust sliders until it looks the way you like.

Solving this puppy would seem like it would take for forever, but look how many cubes end up being all one color. For me, solving a fully scrambled cube takes an average of 35 seconds (a slow old guy in the cubing world). With this portrait, only one side needs to be solved. Almost everyone who has ever shown interest in the cube says to me, "I can only solve one side." Chances are, you could pull this off with enough time. For me, 725 cubes, even at 35 seconds per cube, would take just over seven hours to complete. You can totally do this on a smaller scale -- now you just need tons of cubes!

(Via NME)