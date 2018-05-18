Google To Launch YouTube Music Streaming Service

Starting Tuesday May 22 Google is breaking up their Youtube Red service into two separate offerings: Youtube Music & Youtube Premium.

Google announces YouTube Music and YouTube Premium https://t.co/pPtGz7sO2K pic.twitter.com/Ap2EgxczCV — The Verge (@verge) May 17, 2018

Google's competitor to Spotify (Youtube Music) will have a desktop player & a "reimagined app" will give you access to official versions of songs plus thousands of playlists, remixes, covers, live versions, and music videos for the price of $9.99/month.

If you already have a Google Play subscription you'll have access to Youtube Music as part of that membership

Youtube Premium will be $11.99 and gives you access to Youtube Music + YouTube Originals video content, which includes original series & movies from all over the world.

YouTube Red is changing.



Soon, YouTube Music: $10 per month.



Add $2 to that and you get ad-free YouTube and originals.



You have to get the $10 YouTube Music to get the $2 YouTube Premium.https://t.co/bG82XPGPae pic.twitter.com/07NyWm1uuD — Hank Green (@hankgreen) May 17, 2018

