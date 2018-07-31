After Years Of Debate, A Suicide Barrier Is Being Built

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) -- After years of debate, work is finally underway on a suicide-prevention system on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Bridge officials say disruption to traffic should be minimal because the bulk of the work is occurring beneath the span.

Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokesman Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz said the initial work involves the installation of platforms beneath the bridge. These work platforms will take about a month to build and will allow the contractor to then install the struts and netting that make up the suicide-prevention system.

"There will be some lane closures to accomplish this work," said Cosulich-Schwartz, "but this will be happening in the wee hours so most drivers won't feel any impact."

The suicide-prevention system consists of a stainless steel net, located about 20 feet below the bridge’s sidewalk.

The long-debated project won't be completed until 2021 at an expected cost of over $200 million.