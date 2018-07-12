Glass Animals Drummer Involved In Car Accident; Tour Canceled

On Monday, July 2nd, drummer Joe Seaward of Glass Animals (pictured second above) was involved in a serious car accident in Dublin, Ireland that left him with broken bones in his leg and a fractured skull, according to Billboard.

Seaward is currently undergoing recovery and according to Glass Animals' frontman Dave Bayley, plans to "make it back to his cheeky old self."

Bayley took to social media on Thursday to send fans a message as to the band's tour cancellation.



Glass Animals canceled their appearance on Beck's Colors tour in Montreal, Canada on Tuesday due to "unforeseen circumstances." They were replaced last minute by singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis.

The band last performed in the Bay Area in May 2018.