Giants Are Reportedly Open To Bumgarner Trade Talks

It looks like new San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi is open to all options with the team's roster.

According to MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi, those options include trading away their ace and 3-time World Series Champion Madison Bumgarner.

Morosi says that sources close to the team have said that the Brewers and Phillies are among the teams looking to try to get MadBum.

From a baseball point of view, Bumgarner is in the last year of his current deal which will pay him $12 million for his services.

Last season was an up and down year for both the Giants and Bumgarner who finished 6-7 with 3.26 ERA.

The Giants finished 73 - 89 in 4th place in the National League West.

His career with the Giants has been amazing with 3 championships, the 2014 World Series MVP, 4 All-Star appearances, and many dominant post-season starts.