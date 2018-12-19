George Lucas and Jay-Z (Photo credit: JC Olivera/Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

George Lucas, Jay-Z Top Forbes' Wealthiest Celebrities For 2018

December 19, 2018
Thanks to his lucrative stakes in companies like Roc Nation, Armand de Brignac champagne and his streamaing service Tidal, music mogul Jay-Z's net worth at $900 million, gained the most and tying with first-timer Kylie Jenner for fifth place in Forbes' list of the wealthiest American celebrities for 2018.

Jenner, who launched her cosmetics line two years ago, has become the youngest self-made billionaire, ever. Kylie Cosmetics has shifted over $630 million in makeup since its beginings, making Jenner among America's Richest Self-Made Women.

But the number #1 spot goes to local resident and Star Wars creator George Lucas, who's net worth is at $5.4 billion after selling Lucasfilm to the Walt Disney Company in 2012 for $4.1 billion. Lucas skirts past buddy and fellow director Steven Spielberg who takes the number #2 spot with a net worth of $3.7 billion.

Media mogul, Oprah Winfrey comes in at third with a net worth of $2.8 billion. Former NBA player, now Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan takes the number #4 spot at $1.7 billion.

The rest of the top ten list can be found on Forbes' website, www.forbes.com.
 

