This 'Game of Thrones' Crypt Theory is Terrifying

A Game of Thrones season 8 theory about the possible return of the Starks has fans freaking out.

All season long, the men who are preparing to fight the Night King and his army of White Walkers keep telling the women and children to hide out in the Stark crypt to keep safe. The crypt is where the bodies of Ned Stark and many other Starks rest.

Fans noticed that the crypt's presumed safety keeps getting brought up, which probably means it's going to be the worst place to be during the war.

Think about it; a king who has the power to raise the dead and turn them into frozen zombie killers is approaching a crypt filled with dead Starks.

Could Ned and his family return ... as White Walkers?