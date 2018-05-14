Seann William Scott

(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Fox Renews 'Lethal Weapon' With New Co-Star

May 14, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Lethal Weapon" will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season.

Seann William Scott will replace Clayne Crawford in the action drama based on the movie franchise.

The 41-year-old Scott is best known for his role as Steve Stifler in the "American Pie" film series.

Warner Bros. Television decided not to renew Crawford's contract. He posted a message of congratulations to the cast and crew on Instagram.

Crawford's Martin Riggs character will be written out, and Scott will play a new character with co-star Damon Wayans.

