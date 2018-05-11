Fox Cancelled 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' After 5 Seasons

After 5 seasons, FOX has announced that they have not renewed police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The show, starring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, and Chelsea Peretti, follows the ridiculous mishaps of the people of the Brooklyn Police 99th precinct.

Once the news broke of the cancellation, social media erupted with sadness and outrage.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

Fans of the show can cross their fingers and Tweet on as there have been a few shows that have been saved because of social media pressure and there may be other suitors who could pick up the show.