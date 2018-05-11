Brooklyn Nine-Nine

(FOX Television)

Fox Cancelled 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' After 5 Seasons

May 11, 2018
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Entertainment

After 5 seasons, FOX has announced that they have not renewed police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The show, starring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, and Chelsea Peretti, follows the ridiculous mishaps of the people of the Brooklyn Police 99th precinct.

Once the news broke of the cancellation, social media erupted with sadness and outrage.

Fans of the show can cross their fingers and Tweet on as there have been a few shows that have been saved because of social media pressure and there may be other suitors who could pick up the show.

Tags: 
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
FOX
Andy Samberg

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm