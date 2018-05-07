'Fortnite: Battle Royale' Is Getting An 'Avengers: Infinity War' Crossover

Fortnite has announced via Twitter that a limited time Avengers: Infinity War mash-up is coming to the game.

It turns out that Infinity War co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo are huge Fortnite fans and they approached Donald Mustard, the worldwide creative director of Epic Games, with the idea of a mash-up.

“Out of the blue, I get this call from Joe. And after a bit of geeking out over each other’s work, we start brainstorming these crazy ideas,” Mustard told Entertainment Weekly. “It was really important that whatever we did, it had to be super authentic to both Fortnite and the Avengers: Infinity War, and something that fans of both would be excited about. About an hour later, we had the bones of this awesome idea for a limited time gameplay mode, and almost immediately our team got started.”

For the gameplay, one player in a Battle Royale game can grab the gauntlet containing the Infinity Stones and be transformed into Thanos.

The “Infinity Gauntlet” mode will be available for free across all Battle Royale-friendly platforms (PS4, Xbox, PC, Mac, and iOS).