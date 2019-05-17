BURBANK, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: TV personality Ashley Massaro arrives at the CW Launch Party at the Warner Bros. Studio on September 18, 2006 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Former WWE Pro-Wrestler Ashley Massaro Dead at 39

Ashley Massaro, former star of the WWE and 'Survivor' contestant, has died at the age of 39.

TMZ reports Massaro was taken to a Suffolk County, NY hospital early Thursday morning where she died. TMZ was told her death was classified as "non-criminal," but did not revealed how Massaro died.

In 2005, Massaro won a one-year contract with the WWE by winning the "2005 Raw Diva Search." Two-years later, she appeared on CBS' hit reality competition series Survivor, but was voted off after two episodes.

During an episode of WWE Smackdown, Massaro announced she had posed for the cover of the April 2007 edition of Playboy Magazine.

In a statement, the WWE said "We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro," 

Foul play is not suspected.
 

