2/21/2018 - Foo Fighters perform on stage during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 21, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Brits. Photo credit should read: Victori

Foo Fighters (Photo credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Selling His Huge Collection of Guitars Online

July 17, 2018
Want to own a piece of Foo Fighters history? Maybe have a Gibson Firebird V Reissue, the very guitar Chris Shiflett played on the "All My Life" music video? It can be yours as he's selling his vast collection of guitars, according to Reverb.

Shiflett explains on a video he has way too many. "I have an excess of guitars that I’ve gotten over the years—I have more than I could even really play and more than I do play."

"It would be fun to see these things find a home elsewhere, where somebody’s going to actually play them and put scratches on them," Shiflett said. "I’m going to take these 20 guitars and turn them into two guitars. That’s kind of my plan."

Some pieces from Shiflett's collection include a Gibson 61 SG Les Paul Custom Reissue, a Gretsch G6136SLBP Brian Setzer Signature and a special Chris Shiflett Signature Fender Telecaster Deluxe Prototype.

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters perform as Chevy Metal at Douglas Park during Riot Fest Music Festival on September 18, 2016, in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)
(Photo credit: Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)
The official Chris Shiflett Reverb Shop launches this Thursday, the 19th. Details are available on Reverb.com.

Foo Fighters returns to the Bay Area on their Concrete And Gold Tour on December 9 at the SAP Center, San Jose.

