Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Selling His Huge Collection of Guitars Online

Want to own a piece of Foo Fighters history? Maybe have a Gibson Firebird V Reissue, the very guitar Chris Shiflett played on the "All My Life" music video? It can be yours as he's selling his vast collection of guitars, according to Reverb.

Shiflett explains on a video he has way too many. "I have an excess of guitars that I’ve gotten over the years—I have more than I could even really play and more than I do play."

Video of The Official Chris Shiflett Reverb Shop Preview | Reverb.com

"It would be fun to see these things find a home elsewhere, where somebody’s going to actually play them and put scratches on them," Shiflett said. "I’m going to take these 20 guitars and turn them into two guitars. That’s kind of my plan."

Some pieces from Shiflett's collection include a Gibson 61 SG Les Paul Custom Reissue, a Gretsch G6136SLBP Brian Setzer Signature and a special Chris Shiflett Signature Fender Telecaster Deluxe Prototype.

(Photo credit: Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

The official Chris Shiflett Reverb Shop launches this Thursday, the 19th. Details are available on Reverb.com

Foo Fighters returns to the Bay Area on their Concrete And Gold Tour on December 9 at the SAP Center, San Jose.