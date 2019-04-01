Find Out Where To Recycle Just About Anything

(1THING) — Do you have times when you want to throw something away but you have no clue what to do with it? Can you recycle it? Where do you go? Is there somewhere you can send it?

Well, let's end the confusion! Earth911 has an impressive Recycling Solutions website featuring one of the most extensive recycling databases in all of North America. Over 350 materials that can be recycled and over 100,000 places to do it.

Click here to start the search!

1-800-CLEANUP is an option. Call any for info.

Another popular option is online. Enter the material you want to recycle with your zip code, click search, and typically results should appear.

