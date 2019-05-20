Fans Find a Water Bottle In a Scene From 'Game of Thrones' Finale

Once again, sharp-eyed Game of Thrones fans were able to find another misstep in continuity when a water bottle was found during Sunday night's series finale, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Spoiler for those who have not seen the episode. It was the scene near the end when the most powerful lords and ladies of Westeros gathered at King’s Landing to discuss what to do with Jon Snow. We find Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) sitting on the left-hand side with what appears to be a plastic water bottle, similar to a Crystal Geyser bottle behind his left foot.

See some of the proof here from some very observant GoT fans:



LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN ---- First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα--||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

The moment is a callback from the 4th episode in season 8 when a coffee cup was found on the table between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The cup was immediately taken off of subsequent reshowings on HBO.

A retrospect documentary of the final season of Game of Thrones will air on HBO, 9:00pm on May 26.

