Move over Match.com.

Facebook is launching a dating feature. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said to laughs at Facebook's f8 developer conference Tuesday that the new tool is "not just for hookups" but to build "meaningful, long-term relationships."

That is, if you want. The feature will be opt-in, meaning you have to choose to use it. Zuckerberg also stressed that the feature was built with privacy and security in mind from the start. The company has been under fire recently for possibly not doing this with some of its features over the years.

Zuckerberg also said the dating feature will not suggest users' friends to date. This is already what other dating apps that rely on Facebook data do, such as Tinder.