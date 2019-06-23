SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 29: Lea DeLaria of Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black" on stage in front of the crowd at San Francisco Pride Day on June 29, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Netflix)

(Photo credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Everything You Need To Know About San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade 2019

June 23, 2019
Pride Weekend kicks off in San Francisco on Saturday, June 29 and continues all weekend with tons of events.

The main stage gets going at Civic Center Plaza at the steps of City Hall on Saturday, June 29 culminating with the pride parade and performances on Sunday, June 30.

It is a free community-funded event, but a donation of $1 - $5 at the gate is much appreciated.

Here's who you can find at this year's main stage:

Saturday, June 29:

Hosts: PERSIA and YVES SAINT CROISSANT

Contributor: LEO HERRERA

Speakers & Performers:

  • La Frida
  • The Fell Swoop
  • Bay Area Musicals: Hairspray
  • Patty McGroin
  • CHEER San Francisco
  • Allison Anderman: Giffords Law Center
  • Candelaria
  • Larkin Street Youth Services
  • Samiere
  • Ivy Barrett Fox Bryan: HeadCount
  • In the Groove Studios
  • VivvyAnne ForeverMORE and Stud Bar
  • Siobhan Aluvalot
  • Leikeli47

Sunday, June 30:

Hosts: SISTER ROMA & HONEY MAHOGANY

Contributor: LEO HERRERA

Ceremony: BAAITS 

Speakers & Performers:

  • Duserock
  • Taína Asili
  • Jay Rice: Coalition on Homelessness
  • Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir
  • Sophia Andary: Women’s March San Francisco
  • Shannon Hovis, Director, NARAL Pro-Choice California
  • Karyn Skultety and Openhouse GenOUT
  • Board of Directors
  • Community Grand Marshals
  • Senator Scott Wiener
  • Mayor London N. Breed
  • Spencer Tolliver: Boys & Girls Club San Francisco
  • Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
  • Kristin Beck: Transgender in the Military
  • Candi Stratton Miss Trans USA 2019 and International Cher Impersonator
  • Starz’ Vida Cast
  • CHEER San Francisco
  • District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman
  • Book of Love
  • Ivy Barrett Fox Bryan: HeadCount
  • Pansy Division
  • Families Belong Together, Al Otro Lado, Immigrant Defenders Law Center
  • TENz presents Ballroom: Innovation Triumphs Inequality
  • Big Dipper
  • Marke Bieschke: LGBTQIA Youth
  • Pabllo Vittar
  • Amara La Negra

Don’t miss San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade Livestream on KPIX.COM/live and hosted by KCBS Radio Foodie Chap, Liam Mayclem!

MAPS:

San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade Map

 

For more info head to http://www.sfpride.org.
 

