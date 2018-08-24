Enter For A Chance To Win Fall Out Boy Tickets With ALT 105.3 And MetroPCS

Fall Out Boy is coming to SAP Center in San Jose and ALT 105.3 and MetroPCS have got you covered with tickets!

Hang with the ALT 105.3 crew at the following MetroPCS stores for your chance to win tickets to see Fall Out Boy in San Jose on September 30!

Three’s a party right now at MetroPCS. You can get 3 free awesome smartphones from brands like Samsung, LG, and Motorola when you switch just 3 lines to MetroPCS. Don’t wait! This party is starting now at your nearest MetroPCS store.

MetroPCS. Wireless figured out.