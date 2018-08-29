Elvis Talks P1440 With Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings

On Wednesday, three-time Olympic gold medalist and local girl Kerri Walsh Jennings stopped by the new ALT 105.3 studios to chat it up with morning show host Elvis about her new series of volleyball events P1440.

Jennings is set to kick off sports tour here in her hometown of San Jose at Avaya Stadium on September 28 thru the 30th.

P1440 is described as an "event series encompassing a professional beach volleyball tournament, personal development experiences, a music festival and a health & wellness village, mirrored by a powerful digital community that will provide inspiration and resources to live life fully."

As a merger of of lifestyle sports and entertainment, P1440 will feature musical artists Foster The People, Grouplove, Daya and Marian Hill.

Jennings tells Elvis "This is a celebration and we're creating community," she said. "The power that we all have, whether you're rich, poor, sick, healthy, is right now. It's not 5 minutes ago, it's not a year from now, it's just right now. So if we can live in the moment, we're all gonna kick ass."

Tickets for P1440 are available now on their website, P1440.com and will be televised live on ABC.



