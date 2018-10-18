Watch Tom Morello Talk New Music With Elvis & DK

From Rage Against The Machine to Prophets of Rage, Tom Morello has done it all. This week, he stopped by the ALT 105.3 studios to chat it up with Elvis and DK.

The trio discussed Morello's new solo album, The Atlas Underground and his various collaborations.

"It was very important to me, as a guitar player to push myself and as an artist, but I wanted to 'inflict my guitar vision' on a new generation." Morello said.

"There's not like a lot of guitar at the top of the charts and what not," he adds. "...I wanted to change all that by sort of, but without compromising one bit on the rock and roll and the electric guitar. But making a record that felt like it was very much for the future."