November 5th Is Guy Fawkes Day AKA 'V For Vendetta' Day

In England, November 5th is celebrated as Guy Fawkes Day.

The day commemorates the 1605 failed Gunpowder Plot when Fawkes attempted to blow up the House of Lords. Fawkes was executed for his participation in the plot. Today, his plot is celebrated with bonfires and fireworks as an act of disobedience to tyranny.

The plot was woven into the plot of 2005's V For Vendetta with Natalie Portman. The masks have also been popularized by the Anonymous hacker group.

​Remember, remember the Fifth of November,

The Gunpowder Treason and Plot,

I know of no reason

Why the Gunpowder Treason

Should ever be forgot.