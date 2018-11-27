Make A Food Bank Donation This Holiday Season

Elvis & DK and ALT 105.3 invite you to join them in helping to stamp out hunger this holiday season. Please give whatever you can to your nearby food bank.

Here is a list to help you give the most precious of gifts - food.

SAN FRANCISCO FOOD BANK

900 PENNSYLVANIA AVE, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94107

(415) 282-1900

www.sffoodbank.org

ALAMEDA COUNTY FOOD BANK

7900 EDGEWATER DR. OAKLAND, CA 94621

(510) 635-3663

www.accfb.org

CONTRA COSTA FOOD BANK

4010 NELSON AVENUE, CONCORD, CA 94520

(925) 676-7543

[email protected]

SOLANO WAREHOUSE

1891 Woolner Suite I, Fairfield, CA 94533

(707) 421-9777

[email protected]

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK

4001 N 1ST ST., SAN JOSE, CA 95134

(408) 266-8866

www.secondharvestsjca.org

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK

1051 BING STREET, SAN CARLOS, CA 94070

(650) 610-0800

www.secondharvestsjca.org

MARIN COMMUNITY FOOD BANK

75 DIGITAL DR., NOVATO, CA 94949

(415)883-1302

www.marinfoodbank.org

REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK

3990 BRICKWAY BLVD, SANTA ROSA, CA 95403

(707) 523-7900

www.refb.org

NAPA FOOD BANK

1755 Industrial Way # 1, Napa, CA 94558

(707) 253-6128

www.ocfoodbank.org