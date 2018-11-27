Make A Food Bank Donation This Holiday Season
Elvis & DK and ALT 105.3 invite you to join them in helping to stamp out hunger this holiday season. Please give whatever you can to your nearby food bank.
Here is a list to help you give the most precious of gifts - food.
SAN FRANCISCO FOOD BANK
900 PENNSYLVANIA AVE, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94107
(415) 282-1900
www.sffoodbank.org
ALAMEDA COUNTY FOOD BANK
7900 EDGEWATER DR. OAKLAND, CA 94621
(510) 635-3663
www.accfb.org
CONTRA COSTA FOOD BANK
4010 NELSON AVENUE, CONCORD, CA 94520
(925) 676-7543
[email protected]
SOLANO WAREHOUSE
1891 Woolner Suite I, Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 421-9777
[email protected]
SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK
4001 N 1ST ST., SAN JOSE, CA 95134
(408) 266-8866
www.secondharvestsjca.org
SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK
1051 BING STREET, SAN CARLOS, CA 94070
(650) 610-0800
www.secondharvestsjca.org
MARIN COMMUNITY FOOD BANK
75 DIGITAL DR., NOVATO, CA 94949
(415)883-1302
www.marinfoodbank.org
REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK
3990 BRICKWAY BLVD, SANTA ROSA, CA 95403
(707) 523-7900
www.refb.org
NAPA FOOD BANK
1755 Industrial Way # 1, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 253-6128
www.ocfoodbank.org