Interview: Aries Spears With Elvis & DK

December 14, 2018
Aries Spears
Elvis & DK are joined by comedian Aries Spears talking about blacking out at his hotel, dealing with bad life decisions, romance, and Sex and the City.

Aries Spears is at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco all weekend. Grab tickets at www.cobbscomedy.com.

