Elvis & DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Waffles'

Waffles is Elvis & DK's rescue dog of the week from Silicon Valley Pet Project!

Waffles' is a character! - He is really smart (especially if you have a treat), very friendly unless you piss him off, likes some dogs and enjoys the company of humans, not felines (they don't have any value according to Waffles). At an estimated 8-9 years old, Waffles is middle-aged and will continue to improve with age like a fine wine. His aspiration is to be the next famous cartoon character - sort of like Snoopy but with more edge but just as much charm and talent! Waffles have a distinctive smile (see Alligator video, below) and is an entertainer at heart.

Video of Waffles vs. Alligator

For more info or if you're interested in adopting Waffles, apply online at the Silicon Valley Pet Project website, www.svpetproject.org.



Silicon Valley Pet Project (SVPP) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to saving local at-risk shelter pets through rescue, community involvement, and education.



Related: Meet 'Pablo' from Rescue The Underdog!