Elvis & DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Professor Plum'

Elvis & DK's rescue dog of the week is Professor Plum from Muttville Rescue!

Muttville has a few dogs they call "long-timers" because they have been waiting to be adopted longer than others and Professor Plum is one of them.

Professor Plum is a 12 lbs, 13 year-old Chihuahua, male who Muttville describes as having a "doctorate in the field of Man’s Best Friend with specialties in Sunny Spots and Cuddling."

When it comes to lounging, this little guy loves belly rubs, laying back on the couch and sleep anytime during the day. Plum also likes brisk walks, exploring the great outdoors and especially, backyard time. Professor Plum would love to join your family and teach you all he knows.

All through December, stop by Muttville on "Wagging Wonderland Wednesday," a special adoption night where they introduce some of their adorable rescues between 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

If you are interested in adopting Professor Plum or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit muttvile.org or email [email protected].

