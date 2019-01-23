Elvis & DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Pablo'

Pablo Elvis & DK's rescue dogs of the week from Rescue The Underdog! He's 5-years-old and has 3 legs with so much love to give!

Pablo's Biography from Rescue The Underdog:

"Need a cuddle buddy? Pablo is the dog for you. He’s had a tough life, including a broken leg which healed so badly it had to be amputated and a broken and dislocated hip that also required surgery. Now that he is “ back on his feet” he’s a happy guy who just wants to be with his person. He bonds quickly and fast to his "person" and is a dog who would thrive in a home where he has consistency. He's a velcro dog, loves to follow his foster (even to the bathroom) and stares up at her with those adoring eyes. Although he can go for short walks, he's quite enjoyed the pampered life in the stroller. He's a mild-mannered, loving, sweet, attentive little 5-year-old tripod! Pablo has mastered stairs but does need an environment with either carpet or rugs to help him keep his traction. He's been neutered, is up to date with vaccines and has been microchipped!"

For more info or if you're interested in adopting Pablo, apply online on their website, www.rescuetheunderdog.com.



Related: Meet 'Carmen' from All Animal Rescue and Friends!