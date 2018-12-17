Elvis & DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Odetta'

Elvis & DK's rescue dog of the week is Odetta from Rocket Dog Rescue!

Meet Odetta, a gorgeous black and tan bloodhound and she's a down-home kind of girl. She's 2 years old, big-boned, strong, and has lots of love in her! Odetta weighs approximately 85 pounds.

She used to staying inside with big and small dogs so she can fit right in. More likley, Odetta prefers a home with some land – a yard to sniff any critters out in and of course, bathe in the sun.

Breed experience is a must.

If you are interested in adopting Odetta or looking into adopting other rescues, please email [email protected] or visit Rocket Dog Rescue at www.RocketDogRescue.org.



