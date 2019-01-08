Elvis & DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Carmen'

Carmen and her puppies are Elvis & DK's rescue dogs of the week!

(Photo credit: Jake's Wish Dog Rescue)

She comes to us from Jake's Wish Dog Rescue in the South Bay. Carmen is a beautiful purebred American Staffordshire Terrier who came from the shelter with 8 new puppies. They're 8 weeks old and the whole family will be available for adoption at the next event on January 12 at the Pet Food Express on Stevens Creek Drive in San Jose from 1:00-4:00pm.

Jake's Wish Dog Rescue pre-screen for all their puppy litters prior to their adoption events. If you are interested, you will need to fill out an adoption application right away. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to choose from this wonderful litter. They will be going over applications and making calls later in the week and early next week.

Jake's Wish Dog Rescue consists of a system of volunteers and foster homes located in and around San Jose. They are a 501(c)3 non-profit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to rescuing dogs in need from our surrounding communities. These dogs may be shy, sick, injured, orphaned ... all are at risk of euthanasia. They bring these dogs into loving and skilled foster homes where they receive the medical and behavioral care needed to be adopted into wonderful forever homes.

They also serve the community by providing information and education on responsible dog ownership.

Visit Jake's Wish Dog Rescue via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Related: Meet 'Odetta' from Rocket Dog Rescue!