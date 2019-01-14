Elvis & DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Buddha'

Buddha Elvis & DK's rescue dogs of the week from All Animal Rescue and Friends! He's an American Staffordshire terrier and dalmatian mix. Here is his bio from All Animal Rescue and Friends...

Hi! I’m Buddha! I had a pretty bad setback when I was hit by a car but my rescuers have helped me rebuild my body and now nothing stops me! I get around great on three legs and I get stronger every day. I'm capable of just about anything now!

I currently live with other dogs around my own size, and I get along wonderfully with them. I do not like cats however, they are not my favorite, so a home with no cats is best for me. I'm also not a huge fan of German Shepherds for whatever reason, so I'd prefer not to live with them either. Other friendly dogs that just wanna play and be cool, I really like and would love to lay around and sunbathe or explore our yard together. I'm a pretty friendly guy!

I'd also do great as an only dog as I'm perfectly happy on my own. I'm an easy going boy who will wait patiently for you to come home and give me love.

I am crate trained and house broken and am great with everyone I meet. I am quite an affectionate and loving boy. I’ve also been exposed to kids of all ages and just love them, too. I'd make a wonderful family dog or a one-on-one companion dog as well.

I have so much love to give and can't wait to meet my forever family!

For more info or if you're interested in adopting Buddha, email All Animal Rescue and Friends at [email protected] or visit their website, www.aarflove.org.



