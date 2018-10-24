Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast - 10.24.2018
October 24, 2018
Elvis & DK want to hook you up with a fly away to see Imagine Dragons LIVE in LAS VEGAS! The two also discover Casual Carpool, discuss The Mega Millions winner, share tips on how to get hot and fresh fast food and give away NSSN tickets.
