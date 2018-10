Elvis & DK address the fires happening in San Francisco and Oakland and if getting married just because is the right move. The two also talk about how Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis was ejected from a Lakers game, Sarah Silverman and Louis CK, the rise of E-Sports, and Elvis can’t help but hype up his own birthday coming up.

