Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast - 10.22.2018
October 22, 2018
Elvis & DK talk about how Elvis thinks old people are driving hazards, Martha Stewart gets shamed on Twitter, we giveaway NSSN tickets, and discuss the record high Mega Millions and falling space junk.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | Google Play | Stitcher.com
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
26 Oct
ALT 105.3 Monster Mosh Rickshaw Stop
02 Nov
FIDLAR Fox Theater – Oakland
06 Nov
Mike Shinoda SF Masonic
11 Nov
TWENTY ØNE PILØTS: The Bandito Tour Oracle Arena
17 Nov
AJR SF Masonic