Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast - 10.22.2018

October 22, 2018
Elvis & DK talk about how Elvis thinks old people are driving hazards, Martha Stewart gets shamed on Twitter, we giveaway NSSN tickets, and discuss the record high Mega Millions and falling space junk.

