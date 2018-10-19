Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast - 10.19.2018

October 19, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Shows

Elvis & DK want to split a Mega Millions ticket with you! 

The two also debated their favorite horror films, why paying for stuff is better than doing something yourself, shared more NSSN info, and are joined ELLE KING!!

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK