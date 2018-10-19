Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast - 10.19.2018
October 19, 2018
Elvis & DK want to split a Mega Millions ticket with you!
The two also debated their favorite horror films, why paying for stuff is better than doing something yourself, shared more NSSN info, and are joined ELLE KING!!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Oct
Arctic Monkeys Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
21 Oct
Grand Opening of the Nine Lives Foundation Adoption Center! Sequoia Yacht Club
21 Oct
Arctic Monkeys Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
26 Oct
ALT 105.3 Monster Mosh Rickshaw Stop
02 Nov
FIDLAR Fox Theater – Oakland