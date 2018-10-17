Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast - 10.17.2018

October 17, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK recap yesterday’s performance by Hozier in the PlayStation Music Space, as well as giving out NSSN details.  They discuss the trending news topics of the day, such as a $6000 treasure hunt happening in CA, a man in The Bronx caught on an escalator, blood-sucking parasites, Walmart selling CBD products, and a fully cooked pig head found at TSA.  DK shares her new roommate experience and talks about celebrity obsessions while Elvis goes over his pet peeves. 

