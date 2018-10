Elvis & DK’s first day!

DK discusses her car drama early in the morning and reveals the top 8 hangover foods. The two also revealed this year's 2018 NSSN Lineup and give away tickets. Go over the day’s trending topics, including a man getting run over by a lawnmower, a gathering of witches in Brooklyn, as well as Kanye West’s visit to the White House. DK talks about what she overheard in a dressing room.