Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.21.2018
December 21, 2018
Elvis & DK are back to full roster strength this morning. Elvis recaps what happened to him yesterday, we’re talking about the most Googled “Should I” questions by state, the new Aladdin and Men In Black movies, and are joined in studio by comedian Rex Navarrete.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
31 Dec
New Year's Eve with ODESZA The Warfield
15 Feb
ALT 105.3 Punk Rock Prom With SWMRS + DJ Aaron Axelsen Rickshaw Stop
19 Feb
Panic! At The Disco Oracle Arena
09 Mar
ALT 105.3 Presents Muse Oracle Arena
10 Apr
Weezer And Pixies Oracle Arena