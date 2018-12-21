Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.21.2018

December 21, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Podcast

Elvis & DK are back to full roster strength this morning. Elvis recaps what happened to him yesterday, we’re talking about the most Googled “Should I” questions by state, the new Aladdin and Men In Black movies, and are joined in studio by comedian Rex Navarrete.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK
Rex Navarrete