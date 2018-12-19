Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.19.2018

December 19, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Podcast

Elvis & DK wonder at what age are you too old to ask your parents for Christmas presents, we continue to add to Elvis’ favorites, go over the worst movies of 2018, warn you about the loudest restaurants in the Bay Area, and go over the new California laws you need to know for 2019.  

