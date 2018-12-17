Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.17.2018
December 17, 2018
Elvis & DK are back on this Monday debating the Super Bowl halftime show, talking about guilty pleasures, first impressions, holiday porch pirates, and feature the Bay Area Dog of the Week.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
17 Dec
Tenacious D Fox Theater - Oakland
18 Dec
Tenacious D Fox Theater - Oakland
31 Dec
New Year's Eve with ODESZA The Warfield
15 Feb
ALT 105.3 Punk Rock Prom With SWMRS + DJ Aaron Axelsen Rickshaw Stop
19 Feb
Panic! At The Disco Oracle Arena