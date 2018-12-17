Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.17.2018

December 17, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Podcast

Elvis & DK are back on this Monday debating the Super Bowl halftime show, talking about guilty pleasures, first impressions, holiday porch pirates, and feature the Bay Area Dog of the Week.  

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK