Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.14.2018

December 14, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Podcast

It’s #FireAwayFriday!  Elvis & DK are talking about the most used passwords of 2018, the new KFC firelogs, how to handle the new development in #VeronicaWatch, and are joined in studio by comedian Aries Spears.  

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK