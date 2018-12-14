Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.14.2018
December 14, 2018
It’s #FireAwayFriday! Elvis & DK are talking about the most used passwords of 2018, the new KFC firelogs, how to handle the new development in #VeronicaWatch, and are joined in studio by comedian Aries Spears.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
17 Dec
Tenacious D Fox Theater - Oakland
18 Dec
Tenacious D Fox Theater - Oakland
31 Dec
New Year's Eve with ODESZA The Warfield
15 Feb
ALT 105.3 Punk Rock Prom With SWMRS + DJ Aaron Axelsen Rickshaw Stop
19 Feb
Panic! At The Disco Oracle Arena