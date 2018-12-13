Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.13.2018

December 13, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Podcast

Day 8 of #VeronicaWatch - BIG NEWS! Elvis & DK go over the 2019 Rock N Roll HOF Class, the top 10 Google searches of 2018, DK fantasizes about her perfect sandwich, we wonder if Christmas cards are still a thing, and would you give up your smartphone for a year for $100k?

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK