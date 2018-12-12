Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.12.2018

December 12, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK are on day 7 of #VeronicaWatch, still with nothing to show. We also showcase the new Instagram voice message feature, reminisce on the dumbest things we’ve done in the kitchen, Space Junk, and Santa Shark. 

