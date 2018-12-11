Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.11.2018
December 11, 2018
Elvis & DK are on day 6 of #VeronicaWatch. We also debate the proper pronunciation of Los Gatos, talk about the future of streaming, store employee chase policies, and someone slid some drama into our Twitter DMs.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
